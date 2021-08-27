After collaborating together on Coming 2 America, which was a sizable hit for Amazon, Eddie Murphy and writer Kenya Barris are bringing a new comedy movie to Netflix, and Jonah Hill is coming along for the ride. Unlike Coming to America sequel, the untitled Netflix film will be directed by Barris from a script that he wrote with Hill. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Plot details are being kept secret, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.

The announcement arrives just a few days after Hill was featured in a cover profile for GQ where he opened up about getting to meet Will Ferrell, a comedy great who came up through Saturday Night Live just like Murphy. According to Hill, his meeting with Ferrell and director Adam McKay was a chance encounter at a taco shop that blew the young actor’s mind while he was just coming to grips with the success of Superbad.

“There was a taco shop around the corner, and you and Will Ferrell were eating tacos,” Hill told McKay who was conducting the interview for GQ. “It must’ve been right before or after Superbad came out, but I remember that you guys wanted to talk to me. And I sat down and talked to you guys. And you guys were, like, talking to me. And I was like, This is the sickest! This is it! I get to talk to these people I’m obsessed with.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)