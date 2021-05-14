As she snaps into promotion mode for this summer’s A Quiet Place 2 and Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt has been getting candid about her future film roles, and this time around, she has a not-so-optimistic update on Edge of Tomorrow 2. While the time-bending, alien invasion first installment starring Blunt and Tom Cruise was a hit when it dropped into theaters in 2014, getting a sequel going has been rocky.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt revealed that the latest version of Edge of Tomorrow 2 script looks great, but she has her doubts about the studio giving the green light:

“That was an amazing script, but I just don’t know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it’s just a matter of if that can even happen now,” she says. “I don’t have the straight answer on that one.”

Edge of Tomorrow 2 is now the second recent fun-sounding Blunt-related project that appears to be a no-go. Earlier in the week, she seemingly put the kibosh on the widespread rumors that Blunt and husband John Krasinski will play the head of the Fantastic Four family when the classic superhero team officially joins the MCU. While talking to Howard Stern, Blunt revealed that the Sue Storm rumors are nothing more than “fan-casting,” and honestly, she’s not really interested in comic book films anymore.

“I don’t know if superhero movies are for me,” Blunt said. “They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

