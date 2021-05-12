Emily Blunt’s gearing up for A Quiet Place 2 to finally hit theaters on May 28. The final trailer for the movie recently dropped, and I remain impressed at how her character’s still wearing the same floral-patterned dress that she wore to give birth in during the first movie. That’s not simply a refusal to raid a sportswear store — it’s a constant reminder that she endured great discomfort while remaining utterly silent (f*ck that, says every mom out there), which makes her a bit of a superhero. As far as actually portraying a superhero, though, Blunt’s not so much into that. In fact, she’s not going there at all.

Of course, it’s common knowledge that Blunt was Jon Favreau’s first choice for Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and obviously, Scarlett Johansson went on to make the character her own, even if it’s taken a decade of movies for Natasha Romanoff to finally get a solo ride (and after sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone). Yet Emily wants everyone to know (while speaking with Howard Stern) that she very much wanted to act alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark at the time, but it simply wasn’t in the cards (she clarifies here that her Gulliver’s Travels role mucked up the schedule). These days, she’s reflected upon the subject and decided nope, she almost definitely wouldn’t take such a role now. Naturally, Howard tried to bait her, as he does:

“Are you too good of an actress to really take that role seriously?” Howard wondered. “Maybe the whole genre of superhero movies is beneath you.” “It’s not that it’s beneath me,” she responded. “I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing… but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Emily went on to shut down those rumors that she’s in consideration for portraying Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four reboot from Marvel. “That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call,” Blunt insisted. “That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'” So there you have it. Emily’s not interested in Fantastic Four, either, because she admits feeling “exhausted” and inundated” with superhero material on film and TV. “It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested,” Blunt added. So, will see Emily Blunt as Mephisto? (I’ll see myself out here.)

