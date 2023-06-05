When Emma Stone showed up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, many people were a little confused why the Oscar-nominated actress would be going so hard for opening night, to which I say: where have YOU been? These ladies have been going on FroYo dates since the Obama administration.

Stone and Swift have been friends for a long time, which was recently confirmed to Vanity Fair while at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this past weekend. While that sounds like a fancy French event, don’t be fooled: this was in New Jersey. Stone told the mag, “I was lucky cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.” The Ticketmaster saga is a whole different blog.

After being presented with the coveted tickets, Stone had a great time. “The concert was pretty amazing,” she gushed “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience—I’ve never seen anything like it.” Her love was immortalized on the internet when videos of her singing along to “You Belong With Me” went viral. That video does, in fact, belong to me, but you can watch it here. Laura Dern was also a witness.

Even though Stone was at the show, she said she could never get up there and perform, though, as evident by the video mentioned above, she for sure has the energy for it. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent—I could never do what she does.” And yet…she did kind of do it in her own way.

Speaking of Emma…Swift just announced that her latest re-release will have a song titled “When Emma Falls In Love.” Maybe Stone will rethink her stance and get up on stage to perform! She’s been a part of worse live situations, what could go wrong? Get Ryan Gosling up there too while you’re at it. He’s game for anything these days.

