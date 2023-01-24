Senators Kept Making Delightfully Corny Taylor Swift Jokes During The Ticketmaster Hearing

The Senate Committee hearing on Ticketmaster’s business practices has concluded and the big takeaway is that the ticketing company (and parent Live Nation) has definitely damaged the music industry in the eyes of the assembled Senators. The second biggest takeaway is that no matter what party they represent, everybody seems to love Taylor Swift, whose concerns about Ticketmaster at least partly prompted the hearing in the first place.

Clyde Lawrence of @lawrencetheband argues Live Nation has a monopoly on the ticketing industry: "Due to Live Nation's control across the industry, we have practically no leverage in negotiating… If they want to charge us $250 for a stack of 10 clean towels, they can and have." pic.twitter.com/O29UqlGZWy — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2023

Many, many references were made to this effect as the Senators apparently couldn’t help themselves and just had to let their corniest Taylor jokes fly. Minnesota’s Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar recounted her own experiences going to Led Zeppelin concerts in high school and expressed concerns that modern teens have been priced out by Ticketmaster.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) kicks off the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Ticketmaster: "Why am I here today and have taken this on? I love music." pic.twitter.com/TWqiFvfI88 — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2023

She concluded her comments with a reference taken from Swift’s 2012 album Red, remarking, “You can’t have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country… We know ‘All Too Well.'”

Meanwhile, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut (also a Democrat) went for a more recent reference: “May I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster oughta look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem, it’s me’?” he said, quoting from Swift’s 2022 mega-hit “Anti-Hero.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) says Ticketmaster is blaming Taylor Swift for the Eras Tour ticket debacle. “May I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster oughta look in the mirror and say, 'I'm the problem, it’s me'?" pic.twitter.com/fysGM9hTqD — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2023

Arizona Republican Senator Mike Lee was also noted as quoting Taylor, quoting another Midnights standout, “Karma”:

💬| Senator Lee references "Karma" in Ticketmaster hearing: ‘In deference to my daughter Eliza, one more Swift quote 'karma is a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not'" pic.twitter.com/5r5yBUDMy8 — The Swift Society 🇧🇷 (@TheSwiftSociety) January 24, 2023

For what it’s worth, even Live Nation’s own top officers had to apologize for the miserable failure of Ticketmaster’s rollout for Swift’s The Eras Tour tickets. Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold said, “We apologize to the fans. We apologize to Ms. Swift. We need to to better, and we will do better.”

Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold says Ticketmaster was “hit with three times the amount of bot traffic we'd ever experienced” during presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour: “We apologize to the fans. We apologize to Ms. Swift. We need to to better, and we will do better.” pic.twitter.com/IGsWJY8aMp — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2023

We’ll see, but for now, can we all just appreciate that people we elected are grilling the makers of a huge monopoly with the lyrics of a woman who was once reviled in the industry and is now pretty much the avatar of artists’ rights? Bravo.