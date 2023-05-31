Ken is a feature-less doll, an everyman for no one. But there are people out there who believe Ryan Gosling is “too old” and “dry” (?) to play Barbie’s friend-who-is-a-boy in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie in example #42,974 why maybe it’s a good thing that Twitter is dying.

In an interview with GQ, Gosling was asked about the ageist criticisms.

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he said. “Everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

Gosling, who described Ken’s job as “beach” (“What the fuck does that even mean?”), added with a laugh, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’” If Gosling wins Best Oscar for his performance in Barbie, as he should, this should be his acceptance speech.

