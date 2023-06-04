Taylor Swift has imbued The Eras Tour with many surprises, especially special guests. New Jersey got Ice Spice; Nashville got her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy. On Saturday, June 3, Chicago was blessed with the presence of Maren Morris.

“Tonight I’m gonna play a song I’ve never played live before so that’s fun,” Swift said onstage. After talking a bit about re-recording her music, she continued, “So for these songs, when I was doing Fearless as a re-record, I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs that was from the vault. And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!”

The pair then performed “You All Over Me” for the first time. Fans in the audience sung along to the tame, emotional ballad, a nice reprieve in between so many bombastic, upbeat songs.

At the first Chicago show on June 2, Swift also gave a speech for Pride Month. “I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible, just individuals who are living authentically and beautifully and this is a safe space,” she said. “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

Watch fan footage of the performance of “You All Over Me” above.