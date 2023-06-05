Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on the way, and this afternoon (June 5), Taylor Swift shared the back cover. She looks at peace as a ballerina, tilting her head to the sky with her eyes closed. But as always, she’s a master of chaos because the post also reveals the re-recorded album’s “From The Vault” tracks. There are two featured artists: Fall Out Boy on “Electric Touch” and Paramore leader Hayley Williams on “Castles Crumbling.”

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” Swift wrote. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

She continued, “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Swift announced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be her next re-recorded album release while performing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in early May. Speak Now originally arrived in October 2010 as Swift’s third studio album.

Paramore graced the cover of Billboard at the top of this year. Within the story, Swift explained the significance of welcoming the Williams-fronted band as openers for the first two dates of her The Eras Tour on March 17 and 18.

“Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift told Billboard. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

Check out the full Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist below.

1. “Mine (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “Mean (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “The Story Of Us (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “Innocent (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “Haunted (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “Ours (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “Superman (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” Feat. Fall Out Boy

18. “When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

19. “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

20. “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” Feat. Hayley Williams

21. “Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

22. “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.