Eva Mendes had a stellar streak going there in the late 2000s, early 2010s. In a three-year span, she was in Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (Werner Herzog and Nicolas Cage are a match made in nutty heaven), The Other Guys (an underrated highlight in the Will Ferrell canon), Fast Five (the best Fast and Furious movie), Holy Motors (a confounding masterpiece), and The Place Beyond the Pines (which also starred her future partner, Ryan Gosling). Also, she was in Hitch. Don’t forget Hitch.

But since 2013, Mendes has only been in one movie, Gosling’s directorial debut Lost River, and she’s barely appeared on television (shout out to the random episode of Bluey where she voiced “Yoga Instructor”).

Mendes will consider ending her decade-long hiatus, but only for the right project.

“I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” the actress said on Tuesday’s episode of The View. “I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, the list is short.”

When cohost Sunny Hostin asked Mendes if she’d return for a “special project” that fit all of her requirements, Mendes responded: “I hope so.” [Whoopi] Goldberg ended Tuesday’s chat with Mendes by offering her another gig, with the Oscar-winning icon inviting her to come back to The View as a cohost in the near future.

Don’t do it, Eva. If you’re going to return to the entertainment industry for anything, make it Fast X or Fast XI — or Hitch 2. I hear Will Smith isn’t busy.

(Via Variety)