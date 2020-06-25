The Best Will Ferrell Movies Of All Time, Ranked

There was a time when a new Will Ferrell comedy was an event. But beginning in the mid-2010s, the quality of his films began to slip, reaching its nadir in 2018 with Holmes & Watson. That’s why we’re so pleased about the generally positive reviews for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, his new Netflix movie with Rachel McAdams about two Icelandic singers who represent their country at the international song competition. Is this the beginning of the Ferrell-aissance? Here’s hoping so, because from the late 1990s to the late 2000s, he was arguably the funniest comedy actor around. That made a best-of list difficult, but after many heated arguments about what should and shouldn’t count (we disqualified glorified cameos, so no Austin Powers, Dick, and Wedding Crashers), we identified the 10 greatest Will Ferrell movies. Feel free to yell at us for leaving off, like, Melinda and Melinda in the comments.

10. Stranger Than Fiction

The idea that people contain multitudes is still somewhat novel to some when it comes to performers breaking type, such as it was in 2006 when Will Ferrell took a semi-serious detour from the comedies that dominate this list. But while initial interest may have come from the surprise of seeing Ferrell straight-faced and un-silly, he pays off people’s curiosity with one of his best performances, playing an everyman trying to navigate the tragedy and comedy of life while plagued by a voice in his head that is narrating said life… possibly to death. And if all that isn’t enough to inspire a rewatch or a first viewing, allow me to heap praise on the clever script, the Spoon-fronted soundtrack, and tremendous performances by a supporting cast anchored by Emma Thompson. — Jason Tabrys

9. Zoolander

Most Will Ferrell movies are exactly that: Will Ferrell movies. He’s the lead, the reason you remember the movie at all (can you name any character in Old School other than “Frank the Tank”? I sure can’t). That makes Zoolander an interesting exception. Ferrell is fourth billed, behind Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Christine Taylor, but even though his name doesn’t appear above the title on the poster, you’d have to be taking crazy pills to not recognize Mugatu as one of Ferrell’s funniest characters. — Josh Kurp

8. The Lego Movie

Future generations will sit and marvel at this crown jewel in Will Ferrell’s cap. That’s because, after years of perfecting impersonations on sketch comedy series like SNL, Ferrell has become a master voice actor. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s animated comedy about a Lego hero launching a rebellion against a tyrannical corporate overlord. Of course, Ferrell doesn’t play the miniature-bricked savior. No, he’s Lord Business (a.k.a. President Business) a deliciously evil, kind of incompetent villain with plans to glue everything in the Lego world into his vision of perfection. Ferrell’s got the kind of range that leaves other “comedy actors” shook, and it shows here. — Jessica Toomer

7. Blades of Glory

Quite frankly, this comedy is better than anyone ever expected it to be, or that it needed to be, as a spoof on ice skating that largely adheres to the Will Ferrell recipe for laughs. Quite literally, the action and the script coast along the ice on their journey through the wafer-thin narrative, but my goodness, Ferrell and Jon Heder still throw in all possible effort to win over the judges in this silly spectacle. Ferrell’s at the top of his “gleefully clueless” game here, and Heder’s holding his own next to a great. Come for the Iron Lotus, stay despite a frozen sea of crotch and decapitation jokes. — Kimberly Ricci

6. Old School

It’s dumb, it’s inconsequential, and it’s a movie that one could argue that you’ve seen many times before, what with Animal House and Caddyshack and even Revenge of the Nerds looming large in the rearview mirror. Still, this is one hell of a party with Ferrell managing to somehow be the life of the party. That’s saying something, considering that he’s up teamed up with Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson, and they’re all managing to one-up each other at various broadly comic points, but no one takes a tranquilizer to the jugular like Ferrell. This movie is for anyone who wants to try and be young again while gloriously (and vicariously) failing hard. — Kimberly Ricci

5. The Other Guys

The thing we must mention when we discuss The Other Guys is that the funniest scene in the entire movie does not feature Will Ferrell at all. That’s not his fault. He’s very funny in The Other Guys as the dorky accountant cop who pairs with Mark Wahlberg’s ultra-alpha loose cannon cop. And the movie weaves a message in there too, about our financial system and corporate greed and how justice might be better served using spreadsheets and calculators instead of guns. It’s a fun and funny movie that makes a point and features Michael Keaton as a beleaguered chief who moonlights as an employee of a hardware store. Ferrell gets a lot of credit for just making that happen, along with writer/director Adam McKay. Good for them.