As the Weird Al Yankovic biopic makes it’s debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood is hoping that Madonna is “cool” with her performance as the legendary pop star. In a new interview for Weird‘s TIFF premiere, Wood revealed that she’s actually interacted with Madonna over the years, which helped prepare her for taking on the iconic role in the Daniel Radcliffe-fronted film.

“I love Madonna,” Wood told IndieWire. “I’ve met her before. We’ve been very friendly. So I think we’re cool. I’m hoping we’re cool.”

Working in Wood’s favor is the fact that the film is heavily fictionalized, and also, Madonna has a pretty busy schedule these days:

“The good news is nothing in this movie actually happened, so I’m a little safe there.” Plus, Wood is doubtful that Madonna will address her portrayal of her short-lived romance with Weird Al, who co-wrote and produced the film. “I don’t think she’s going to respond at all,” Wood said. “She has other things on her mind and other things to do.”

On top of being one of the biggest pop sensations in the world, Madonna is currently working on a biopic of herself. The film, which Madonna will also direct, locked down Ozark‘s Julia Garner for the title role. However, it wasn’t an easy process. Garner faced tough competition (Florence Pugh and Odessa Young were among the top contenders.) and everyone who auditioned reportedly had to take part in a grueling “Madonna boot camp,” which Wood wisely dodged by going the comedy biopic route.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starts streaming November 4 on The Roku Channel.

