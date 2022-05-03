You would have to (dare to be) stupid to not be excited for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the “Weird Al” Yankovic bio-comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe as the spoof-master supreme. “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” the Harry Potter actor (who had the only good take about the Slap) said about the Roku Channel movie. “I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100-percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

In the teaser trailer above, Radcliffe is a ripped, hard-drinking Yankovic, who in real life doesn’t drink and has never done drugs. “I’ve been around people that smoked dope, pot, Mary Jane, reefer. I enjoyed being around those people in college because it was very easy to make them laugh. But it was never my thing and my parents drilled into me not to ever take drugs, so out of respect for them I never did,” he told Rolling Stone. “Maybe when I’m 75 years old I might be ready for them. We’ll see what happens.”

Later in the teaser (which is set to “Like a Surgeon”), Radcliffe does the splits, gets into a fight, and asks, in his toughest movie guy voice, if anyone has an accordion. He’s immediately surrounded by accordions. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which looks like the best movie since UHF, premieres on the Roku Channel this fall.