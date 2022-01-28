Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Marvel stars are skeptical of vaccines — but some are. Letitia Wright reportedly shared anti-vaxx views on the set of Black Panther 2 (she denied the claims), and on Thursday, Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly revealed on Instagram that she attended the Defeat the Mandates protest in Washington D.C. It’s the same rally where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. implied that Anne Frank had more freedom in hiding from the Nazis than Americans have today with vaccination policies.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” Lilly wrote, along with a quote from tech investor and women-be-shopping comedian Naval Ravikant: “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

None of Lilly’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars have publicly called her out by name… yet, but at least two appear to have responded to her post on Twitter.

“It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things,” tweeted David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp (and Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad). A few hours later, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu wrote, “I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

Come on, Chris Evans, stop tweeting about dogs and say something. Actually, let me rephrase that: keep tweeting dogs and say something.