Earlier this month, it was revealed that HBO would be shelving the long-awaited Batgirl movie, which left many DC fans scrambling to understand where exactly the superhero giant is headed. After a series of misses (sorry, Morbius) it’s unclear what the future of DC will be, which includes the upcoming Ezra Miller-led movie The Flash. Shockingly, that movie seems to be going on as planned!

Miller has been in various amounts of legal trouble this year, which began with them being arrested in Hawaii, getting accused of holding a family captive on a remote farm in Vermont, allegedly grooming multiple minors, and most recently being charged with burglary. And yet somehow, against all odds, Miller has been reportedly filming scenes for The Flash all summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller has been working on reshoots of The Flash over the last few months before being arrested last week. DC has not given any indication that the movie will not be moving forward, and has not reported any incidents on the set by Miller. In fact, advanced screenings of the superhero movie have been “testing well.” The movie is slated for a June 2023 release.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav seems to be optimistic about the upcoming roster of movies, which includes The Rock’s Black Adam, the upcoming Aquaman sequel, and The Flash. Zaslav says “We’ve seen [the movies]. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.” Zaslav says that the company has “done a reset” and now has a 10-year plan for DC. “We are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready,” he added. “DC is something we can make better.”

It seems like their way of “making something better” is to cancel one highly-anticipated movie in favor of another movie led by a very controversial public figure. Whatever works!

Miller was last reported to be MIA when they missed a court date in July, though it seems like they’ve just been hiding in plain sight the whole time, probably dressed as The Flash.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)