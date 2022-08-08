Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery made the incredible, unprecedented decision to shelve Batgirl, their DCEU movie starring Leslie Grace. Meanwhile, another movie is still a go, despite the bizarre and troubling antics of its main star. That film is The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller, who has racked up numerous arrests. They might even be a cult leader. And now they can add a burglary charge to their ever-expanding rap sheet.

As per Deadline, Vermont State Police have charged the actor with a felony charge over an incident in early May. Miller is accused of breaking into a home in Stamford and stealing several bottles of alcohol while the residents were not at home. Surveillance footage and statements led to investigators establishing probable cause. Miller was located and issued a citation on Sunday.

Miller sure gets around! Last week it was reported they were in Iceland, where they had allegedly reinvented himself as a cult leader operating out of an Airbnb. There were their multiple antics in Hawaii earlier this year, and then there are accusations of grooming underage individuals, which led to them taking to Instagram to mock the court’s attempts to locate them. They have also been accused of harassing a mother and her 12-year-old in Massachusetts, which allegedly involved inappropriate touching and him brandishing both a bulletproof vest and a gun.

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

