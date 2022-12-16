The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE – Everyone loves holiday cheer

Did you watch the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special? It’s okay if you didn’t. It was fine and cute and I’m only mentioning it here to get to the point I want to make, which is that more big franchises should do holiday specials like this. All of them, if possible. They can be short little one-offs like this or big-budget versions set at the holidays or whatever. I’m not here to tell anyone how to do their jobs. Except for the thing where I’m telling them to do the holiday things. I am definitely telling them to do that. But the specifics of it are in their court. I am a reasonably benevolent king.

I think this all works for a few reasons. One is that, presumably, Christmas exists in all of these various universes and it would be fun to see how characters we’ve watched over multiple movies handle the holidays, which are a big stressful time for everyone and take up something like 10 percent of the year. Just using math alone, odds are that the action in one of the films would take place in December if you make enough of them. So that checks out.

Another reason: It would be fun. Action movies set at Christmas are usually fun. The Die Hards are fun. The Lethal Weapons are fun. Hell, Shane Black has made a whole career out of it, between those and Iron Man 3 and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Let him direct a Fast & Furious movie. Or a Mission: Impossible movie. Or a Magic Mike movie. Especially a Magic Mike movie. Give me a slew of male strippers in Santa hats and have them rob a casino for… actually, I don’t care why. We can say “to raise money to buy toys for orphans around the country” if it makes you feel good and fuzzy, but they could just do it to get rich. Let my greased-up boys thrive.

The John Wick franchise might be the one best suited for a holiday movie, actually, if only because of the loss he dealt with in the first one. The holidays can be hard, man. It makes you think about people you’ve loved that aren’t around anymore. People like, to choose an example at random, the wife who passed away and left you an adorable little puppy to keep you company that was then killed by freaking Theon from Game of Thrones because you wouldn’t sell him your car and then it all sends you on a globe-trotting revenge spree that eventually features Halle Berry. So… that could work.

Or just get weird with it. Have Santa’s sleigh break and force Ludacris and Tyrese into action in that NoS-powered Pontiac they took to outer space in F9. Have someone take Santa hostage and send Ethan Hunt to the North Pole to liberate him. Make an Indiana Jones movie where Harrison Ford has to find the scene of the actual Nativity. Make a Knives Out where a reindeer gets murdered and Daniel Craig has to figure out who did it. Maybe not that last one. Or maybe definitely that last one. Let’s see how this all plays out.

This brings us to the final reason we should do it, which is that I would like it. A lot. Even the stupid ones would be fun. Do them as cartoons and make them 30 minutes long and fling them on a streaming service tomorrow, if it makes it all easier. You can’t expect me to type “Tyrese and Ludacris playing Santa in a flying car” and not spend the next 6-8 months thinking about it.

Give it to me. As a Christmas present. Come on. I’ve been good. Kind of. I’ve been kind of good.

ITEM NUMBER TWO – CAKE RUINED

Okay, before we discuss the video up there, which I adore, we need to cover a little background information. This pains me, as context is for nerds and dweebs, but I have chosen this life and must face the consequences. Here we go.

Every year for like a decade now, Tom Cruise has been sending this one specific cake to almost everyone he knows. It’s a whole thing. It’s kind of taken on a life of its own now, with writers asking for and receiving cakes and lots of A-list types gushing on lots of red carpets about how great it is. Here’s the description of it from Goldbelly, where you can order it if you do not know Tom Cruise well enough to get a free one or if you do know him but he hates you so much that you worry the cake he sent you might be poisoned.

The White Chocolate Coconut Cake is Doan’s most famous creation and for good reason. They start with a ring of moist, luxurious coconut bundt cake, mix in chunks of sweet white chocolate, layer on rich cream cheese frosting, and then dust it all over with toasted coconut flakes. The result is a delicious, pillowy cake good enough to derail the strictest Hollywood diets. Despite its worldwide renown (Doan’s Bakery is a favorite among Hollywood’s A-listers), this California bakery is still a family-owned and operated business, with a single location in Woodland Hills, California. Founded by Karen Doan in 1984, the bakery to the stars is now run by Karen and her son Eric, who bake all sorts of cakes together, including this beloved signature.

I do not super love white chocolate or coconut and would probably prefer a chocolate chip pecan pie — Tom, if you are reading, please consider — but good for everyone involved, especially the Doan family, which really hit the jackpot with this one.

This is all the context I am going to give. Feel free to Google or click here or here if you need to know more about cakes that Tom Cruise likes. I just said all of this so I could make three points:

Imagine being the Doan family the first year Tom did this and you suddenly get an order for like 100 of the exact same cake that you are supposed to ship to like “Jimmy Fallon” and “Ellen Degeneres” and a bunch of other very famous people

There would definitely be a little voice in your head that would think it’s for sure a prank and would tell you not to fill the order, which would turn out to be the worst financial decision you ever make

It is funny in ways I cannot articulate that Michael Bay’s cake showed up all mangled inside the box and he chose to go online and complain about the FedEx of it all when he could have just placed his own order for replacement cake with a very small portion of the many millions of dollars he has

I love it. More than I would love the cake, I bet. Not as much as I would love the pie. Merry Christmas to me.