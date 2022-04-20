The Fast & Furious franchise has a famously convoluted timeline, and that extends to the titles. Some are (relatively) straightforward, like 2 Fast 2 Furious, Furious 7, and F9, but others are abstract art, like the first movie being called The Fast and the Furious while the fourth is Fast & Furious. And why does The Fate of the Furious inexplicably break up the streak of numerical titles established with Fast Five, which isn’t called Fast 5 for some reason? It’s baffling, and unlike some, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel revealed the title of the 10th movie in the series, which sets a precedent by becoming the first Fast movie with a Roman numeral in the title: Fast X.

Fast X doesn’t come out until May 19, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to speculate about the plot. My theory: Fast X is a stealth crossover with Vin Diesel’s other action franchise, xXx. Much like Rocky vs. Rambo, the only man who can beat Vin Diesel is Vin Diesel.

Really hoping this is the first part of a three part series to connect Fast & the Furious to xXx, where we learn Xander Cage was Dominic's alias while he worked for the FBI. https://t.co/od9jfyprp4 — Megan Sawyer (@ghost_girl13) April 20, 2022

One step closer to the Fast and Furious xXx crossover. https://t.co/d490o5Yvhw — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) April 20, 2022

Fast/XXX gonna be the final movie. Dom meets his long lost twin brother Xander Cage https://t.co/Jj3VjAts1k — 「Shuraig」 (@RandySTG) April 20, 2022

Vin Diesel working his way to build the xXx/Fast & Furious cinematic universe https://t.co/CCQWDQL0aF — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) April 20, 2022

Gotta make it to FAST XXX so we can do the Dominic Toretto X Xander Cage crossover fans are begging for, right!? #FastX pic.twitter.com/SkuX05OUcA — Matt Rodriguez (@ImMattRodriguez) April 20, 2022

Can’t wait for Fast 30 multiverse movie and the inevitable XXX crossover https://t.co/A9csrsLq4a — Mike (@uhohitsbigmike) April 20, 2022

Fast X (the second-to-last film in the cars goes fast and/or into space series) stars returning cast members like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, as well as newcomers Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. Throw some Muppets in there, too, why not.