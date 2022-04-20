f9
The Title Of The Next ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie Is Reminding People Of Vin Diesel’s Other Action Franchise

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The Fast & Furious franchise has a famously convoluted timeline, and that extends to the titles. Some are (relatively) straightforward, like 2 Fast 2 Furious, Furious 7, and F9, but others are abstract art, like the first movie being called The Fast and the Furious while the fourth is Fast & Furious. And why does The Fate of the Furious inexplicably break up the streak of numerical titles established with Fast Five, which isn’t called Fast 5 for some reason? It’s baffling, and unlike some, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel revealed the title of the 10th movie in the series, which sets a precedent by becoming the first Fast movie with a Roman numeral in the title: Fast X.

Fast X doesn’t come out until May 19, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to speculate about the plot. My theory: Fast X is a stealth crossover with Vin Diesel’s other action franchise, xXx. Much like Rocky vs. Rambo, the only man who can beat Vin Diesel is Vin Diesel.

Fast X (the second-to-last film in the cars goes fast and/or into space series) stars returning cast members like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, as well as newcomers Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. Throw some Muppets in there, too, why not.

