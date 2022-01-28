Even though The Rock won’t be returning to the franchise thanks to his ongoing feud with Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious 10 will have no shortage of muscle thanks to a new report that Jason Momoa is in talks to play the villain in the next installment. The actor’s career has been white hot thanks to the success of Aquaman, and now, he’s looking to trade in his trident for something with a little more horsepower. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the cast in what is being called Fast & Furious 10 as a working title. And while plot details are being muffled, the Aquaman actor could be poised to act as one of the film’s villains. Universal had no comment.

Of course, this can only mean awesome things to come for Fast & Furious 11. The films have made a habit of taking the villain from this previous film and adding him to the crew (See: Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw and John Cena‘s Jakob Toretto.) Granted, Fast & Furious 10 could break that tradition, but adding Momoa to the already stacked crew lead by Diesel seems like a no-brainer to ensure the franchise moves on with a bang. Or we should say a vroom?

Either way, Jason Momoa in a Fast & Furious movie, where do we sign up? Also, just assume we made a whole bunch of jokes about the cars driving underwater this time. That’s gotta be where this is going.

