‘Father Stu’ Is Mark Wahlberg’s Two-Hour Sales Pitch For Catholicism

It’s safe to say that I didn’t know what I was in for when I sat down for Father Stu. I hadn’t seen a trailer, and my only impression of the film was the poster image, of Mark Wahlberg playing a boxer and also a priest, along with a few half-remembered, scrolled-past headlines concerning his disturbing weight gain. I don’t know exactly what I was expecting; maybe some kind of Sister Act, but with boxing? I don’t know how that makes sense but it was vaguely intriguing.

Father Stu, distributed by Sony Pictures, definitely has the tone of that kind of lighthearted romp, so it was with considerable surprise that I discovered, about 20 minutes in, that I was watching a religious movie. Not just a movie with some Catholicism in it, but a full-on hard sell for Papism itself, complete with a near-death experience and a protagonist’s religious awakening. Father Stu is essentially Heaven is for Real for TradCaths.

In retrospect, there should’ve been clues. Like the fact that Mel Gibson is in Father Stu, playing Mark Wahlberg’s father. What’s the connection between Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg? The more astute among us might’ve noted a certain flavor of fervent Catholicism — Gibson’s illustrated by his having directed The Passion Of The Christ (still far and away the most successful religious movie ever made, a massive bet Gibson placed on himself that paid off beyond his wildest dreams, essentially the faith-based Avatar), Wahlberg’s in more cryptic clues, like telling the world he’d become religious and quit masturbating, all the way back in 2012 (during the same interview in which he famously said he would’ve stopped 9/11).

Another connection is Gibson’s 30-year-old girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, who wrote and directed Father Stu. A champion equestrian (“the most decorated American vaulter of all time“) turned screenwriter who reportedly started dating Gibson in 2014, Ross told the OC Register recently that Wahlberg had been attached to a script she’d written (a blind submission, she noted), and through that association, eventually sold her on writing and directing his idea for a biopic about Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest whose life Wahlberg had been trying to make into a movie for years.

Anyway, this is all the backstory of which I was completely ignorant when I sat down for the film. Wahlberg plays Stu Long, a squirrely ne’er-do-well we first meet as a child, when he’s lip-synching along to Elvis*. His stereotypically crotchety father, Bill, played by Mel Gibson, is unimpressed with the exuberant boy, muttering, “Kid, the only thing you got in common with The King is hrbble burbblbe berrgghh.”

I’m not exactly sure what the second half of the sentence was, but it was delivered like some kind of coarse punchline. It sets the tone for the ensuing film, which seems to consist almost entirely of opaque aphorisms that are only about 80% intelligible, thanks to a combination of poor sound mixing, odd writing, and confusing acting choices.

Both Wahlberg and Gibson seem to have modeled their Father Stu accents on Danny McBride, which is slightly confusing given that McBride has a soft-consonant North Carolina drawl, and Stuart Long grew up in Montana**. Whatever the case, a decent portion Father Stu‘s dialogue reminds me of an old Patton Oswalt bit in which he describes an open mic comedian nodding off on heroin during his set, who would set up jokes, fall asleep in the middle, and come to later in the bit, slurring impenetrable punchlines like “Man, you couldn’ give a cripple crab a crutch.”

Anyway, the young Elvis impersonator grows up to become a boxer, an affable journeyman brutalized in a series of bloody bouts delivered in montage, culminating in a trip to the doctor-assisted by his mother, played by the great Jackie Weaver. Mama Long, gently at first and then more strenuously, tries to suggest to her increasingly over-the-hill son that he should probably have a better life plan than getting punched in the face.

“But Mama, I just got paid!” Stu tells her.

“And then what, you’re gonna go pro? Son, you’re at the age when most guys start thinking about retiring.”

Which is another weird sequence of dialogue, since the defining feature of “amateur boxing” is not getting paid. As Bill Murray’s character in The French Dispatch tells his writers, “whatever you do, just try to make it seem like you did it on purpose.” Father Stu is chock full of dramatic wrinkles whose intentionality is impossible to divine.