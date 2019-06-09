Columbia Pictures

Earlier this week, Sigourney Weaver revealed that she would be reprising the role of Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, which is tentatively titled Ghostbusters 3. But that wasn’t all the acclaimed actress admitted to in her interview with Parade magazine. She also let slip that the original cast member — except for the late Harold Ramis — would be involved. “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again,” she said. On Saturday, writer and director Jason Reitman seemingly confirmed this.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, Reitman appeared at this weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest and discussed, among other things, the upcoming film, which he called “a love letter to the original movie.” What specifically got people talking, though, was the revelation that original cast members Billy Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson had all read his script. “Sigourney has read the screenplay… Dan has read it… Ernie’s read the script… Bill Murray has read the script,” he said.

“Sigourney has read the screenplay…Dan has read it…Ernie’s read the script…Bill Murray has read the script.” @JasonReitman 😉 🖊 #GhosbustersFanFest — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2019

That Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson have all read the Ghostbusters 3 script doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re reprising their roles for the film. Then again, with Weaver’s confirmed return and her claim that she’ll be “working with the guys again,” it sounds like this very well may be the case. Besides, Murray has said that he’s down for being involved in the project. In another interview, Hudson claimed that all three of them were interested. As for Aykroyd, he’s always talking about doing more Ghostbusters, so he’s a given.

Ghostbusters 3 is looking to spook theaters on July 10th, 2020.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)