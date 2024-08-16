Glen Powell is everywhere right now. He’s wrangling tornadoes, he’s wrangling the hearts of Americans, he’s wrangling dogs, though not necessarily in that order. But the one place you won’t find him is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the DC Universe for that matter.

Even though rumors are always trying to cast Powell in something, the actor recently joined The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast to put some runmors to rest.

“You know I’ve never gotten a call from DC or Marvel,” Powell revealed. “But I’m a fan of everything they do,” he added. “I just saw Deadpool [and Wolverine]. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn [Levy] and Ryan [Reynolds] did with that is like extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them. And I love what [they do].”

Powell recently helped propel rumors that he would join DC after he mentioned he would have a “wild take” playing Batman, but it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for him. “I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they’re doing at DC- I think it’s going to be really, really good for that business. So, it’s like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I’m a big fan of the movies,” he continued.

All of this seems overshadowed by the fact that Powell did in fact appear in one Batman universe as Trader #1 in Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. Maybe a movie where he is just a normal stockbroker living amongst supervillians would be fun. Or perhaps that’s his villain origin story.

(Via CB)