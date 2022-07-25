San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was dominated by (what else?) the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige laid out plans for Phases 5 and 6, and the trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were released to the public — unlike the first looks at Secret Invasion, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Those were Comic-Con exclusives.

After the Guardians SDCC panel, many fans took to Twitter to share their dismay with Marvel’s decision to not release the trailer on YouTube. Writer and director James Gunn even replied to one of them. “Wish we all could’ve experienced the @Guardians trailer yesterday. @JamesGunn its truly sad how Marvel holds your amazing space opera work of art from us the fans who REALLY REALLY F*CKIN CARE,” @theshark443 tweeted. Gunn replied, “I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat!”

This might be the first reported instance of the people demanding to see more Chris Pratt. But if you want to get your Guardians fix before the trailer is released, check out the shockingly good Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out on May 5, 2023.