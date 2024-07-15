There are few trustworthy opinions when it comes to horror. Stephen King knows a thing or two about the genre, while Jason Blum seems to be the leading master in doll- and/or robot-adjacent horror. But for the really creepy and unsettling stuff, Guillermo del Toro is the one to impress.

Last week, the iconic director was loving Longlegs and director Osgood Perkins. “It is comforting when a colleague fares well while staying faithful to the rhythms and motifs that have made his career. His metronome, his meticulous composition and his uncanny sense of evil and impending doom,” de Toro posted on socials. Since then, he has continuously been posting praise, especially for Blair Underwood.

“I think he is the silver bullet that roots the film,” del Toro posted on X, responding to a critic praising the actor. He added, “He has always (in his seemingly eternal youth) been excellent. Always.”

I think he is the silver bullet that roots the film. I agree. And he has always (in his seemingly eternal youth) been excellent. Always. https://t.co/dagKzBJdal — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 15, 2024

Of the movie itself, del Toro is not only excited about Underwood, but also “delighted” at the prospect of Oz Perkins gaining more recognition. “It’s not horror as usual, or a thriller as usual,” he posted. “It bares the same preoccupations Oz has had from the start and his Cosmic dread. It is his vibe and signature and I am delighted he is getting more people to know it.”

You, too, can get to know Perkins signature vibe if you feel bold enough to venture to the theaters for Longlegs. Or Despicable Me 4.