Some good news for Mindhunter fans because great news for Mindhunter fans would be the return of Mindhunter: Mindhunter star Holt McCallany is accompanying the last movie star Tom Cruise on an impossible mission.

Deadline reports that McCallany has officially joined Mission: Impossible — Deading Reckoning Part Two, the eighth installment in the franchise that began in 1996. The actor will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein who will hopefully have a lot to do in the movie because McCallany deserves it. McCallany joins Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff. Unfortunately, this is pretty much all we know about the film at this time, besides the fact that it is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote the screenplay. Part Two is rumored to put an end to the franchise, at least for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible — Deading Reckoning Part One is due in theaters July 14, 2023 (the week before the highly anticipated Barbie/Oppenheimer weekend).

While McCallany is best known for playing FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated drama from filmmaker David Fincher, he has also done some other stuff, including a role in Guillermo del Toro’s 2021 film Nightmare Alley and the AMC series 61st Street.

Mission: Impossible — Deading Reckoning Part Two is expected to come to theaters on June 28, 2024. Hopefully, our planet will still be around for that.

(Via Deadline)