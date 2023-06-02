How Long Is The ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Movie?

The latest adventure in Miles Morales’ spidey saga is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse which brings back various iterations of Spider-Man and his counterparts, including Peter B. Parker, Spider-Woman, Gwen Stacy, and other spider-adjacent superheroes.

The movie is being called one of the best animated films ever, thanks in part to its mixed-media style that’s a stark departure from the original cartoons. While it might be animated, it’s still a superhero movie and technically a Marvel film, so you know you’ll have to plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse clocks in at two hours and twenty minutes, almost half an hour longer than the first installment. That means roughly 30 more minutes of action sandwiched between some teenage quips.

The movie brings back Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Jason Schwartzman as a new character known as The Spot. The plot follows Morales as he jumps between the spider verses and learns about his destiny while meeting all types of spider-people.

But the story won’t end there: next March Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will pick up where Across The Spider-Verse leaves off, which may or may not be a cliffhanger. You’ll have to sit through the 140 minutes to find out!