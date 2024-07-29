Is ‘In A Violent Nature’ Getting A Sequel?

It’s been a strong year for horror, and it’s not even spooky season yet. 2024 has seen the release of Late Night With the Devil, Immaculate, Abigail, Longlegs, The First Omen, Oddity, and In A Violent Nature, which turned a clever premise — what if a slasher movie was from the POV of the killer? — and an endorsement from Stephen King into a strong box office performance.

Strong enough to earn a sequel, in fact.

IFC Films and Shudder announced that a sequel for In a Violent Nature is in the “early stages of development,” according to Variety. “The news came during the ‘The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Johnny himself stopped by to freak out the audience.” (Johnny is the name of the killer, although it would be funny if some random guy named Johnny showed up and started weirding people out.)

“In a Violent Nature demonstrated that there continues to be a yearning for new perspectives in the horror landscape,” AMC Film Group head Scott Shooman said in a statement. “We knew immediately that this distinctive take on the slasher would enthrall fans and are glad to see the community embrace a new slasher icon in Johnny. With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive.”

This time, he walks even slower!

In a Violent Nature 2 does not currently have a release date.

