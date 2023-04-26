Michael Keaton’s Batman is front and center in the latest trailer for The Flash as his aged version of the Dark Knight mentors Ezra Miller’s speedster and shows that he has still plenty of moves left in the ol’ Batsuit. However, the big question is whether or not Keaton is playing a multiverse variant or the actual Batman from his time in the Tim Burton films. Here’s what we know so far.

From what we can tell, Keaton is still playing his original version of Batman. Here’s what he told Variety back in 2022:

Since Keaton hasn’t watched other superhero films — there have been seven actors who have played the Caped Crusader since — he admits it was a little confusing to dive back into that world. Bruce Wayne has changed a bit since Keaton last played him, we remind the actor. After a brief pause, he responds with a smirk, “Not mine.”

On top of Keaton saying that his Batman character in The Flash is the one he left 30 years ago, director Andy Muschietti recently told CinemaCon attendees that the production team went to great pains to recreate the Batcave from the Burton films. That attention to detail is evident in the new trailer where there are several visual nods to Batman and Batman Returns.

“When [Keaton] arrived to the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while,” Muschietti said via IGN. “I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there. It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, ‘Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson.’ It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional.”

The Flash was also shown at CinemaCon where the film racked up rave reviews, and based on what the critics are saying, Keaton’s Batman makes several references to the Burton films.

“After 30 years, Michael Keaton returns as Batman and his appearance in #TheFlashMovie is a true highlight,” Geeks of Color‘s Dorian Parks tweeted. “He delivers insanely awesome scenes, with great nods to his previous time in the role. He is one of the true standouts of the film.”

After 30 years, Michael Keaton returns as Batman and his appearance in #TheFlashMovie is a true highlight. He delivers insanely awesome scenes, with great nods to his previous time in the role. He is one of the true standouts of the film. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/8ujCfq2pPy — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) April 26, 2023

While the evidence seems to point towards Keaton still being the Batman that audiences fell in love with back in 1989, scenes are reportedly still being added to The Flash, which could add some sort of multiversal/time-travel twist to Keaton’s role. That said, the marketing is leaning heavy into the Batman ’89 nostalgia, so we’d be surprised if Warner Bros. messed with the compelling hook of bringing back Keaton’s original Batman.

The Flash zooms into theaters on June 16.

(Via Variety)