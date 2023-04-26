The road to The Flash movie has been filled with too many speed bumps to count. From its early stages when it seemed to constantly switch writers and directors every other day to Ezra Miller’s problematic behavior that racked up several scandals in 2022. There was justifiable concern that the film would never see the light of day.

However, sensing a hit on their hands, the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery continued to hold steady on the picture, which was reportedly killing it with audiences in test screenings. The studio desperately needs a theatrical hit, and The Flash could very well be that savior.

After dropping a well-received Super Bowl spot that wisely showcased Michael Keaton’s Batman, WB Discovery brought The Flash to CinemaCon where it bowled over theatrical distributors. Via Deadline:

Exclaimed Kentucky-based exhibitor Rick Roman, “The audience loved it. I thought it was very good — lots of humor. Emotional at the end with some people crying. I like how they brought in Batman to support the Flash. Smart move. The movie will have legs since people will see it more than once.”

One distributor even went so far to call it “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” and he was not alone in that thought. The critics who got to see an advanced screening of The Flash also heralded the film as one of the best in the genre thanks to a surprising amount of humor, heart, and of course, Keaton’s Batman, who one critic described as “chef kiss.”

You can see reactions from critics below:

Just watched #TheFlash at CinemaCon. It has some stuff in it you will not believe and it showcases much more of Barry Allen’s powers. It is indeed one of DC’s best and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie. pic.twitter.com/uDepMKVVG1 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one. Michael Keaton is … chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again. Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome – I want to see more of her! pic.twitter.com/2DYhSKMfyI — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 26, 2023

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023

DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is a compelling, character-driven flick with a real emotional core & game changing stakes. With heart & humour aplenty – along with some shocks & surprises – there's so much to be excited for. Keaton steals the show with a terrific performance. A real love letter to DC! pic.twitter.com/TkhTjccisz — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) April 26, 2023

Yeah, #TheFlash is legit great! It delivers some notably thrilling, fun and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies. It had me smiling from the Warner Bros. logo at the top and I even dug stuff inspired by movies I wasn’t into. pic.twitter.com/B5vFyFBBcl — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 26, 2023

The Flash races into theaters on June 16.

(Via Deadline)