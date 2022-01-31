The Museum of the Moving Image — a New York City organization whose “mission is to advance the understanding, enjoyment, and appreciation of the art, history, technique, and technology of film, television, and digital media” — will be hosting what is undoubtedly its most important event ever this week: A marathon of the first three Jackass movies ahead of the premiere of the sure-to-be cinematic tour de force, Jackass Forever. In fact, surprise, attendees will also get to see that movie, too, along with a Q&A with Johnny Knoxville.
Here’s the official announcement:
Hi, we’re MoMI and welcome to JACKASS!
This THURS (2/3), join us for a special marathon of the first 3 jackass films, followed by a preview screening of jackass forever and a Q&A with Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze.
— Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) January 31, 2022
While Eric André is a new addition to the cast, Knoxville recently revealed that an Oscar-winning actor angled hard to get a role in the fourth movie. That actor? Bruce Dern. Unfortunately, Dern is 85-years-old, so it probably wouldn’t have been the safest idea to include him in the new film, which left Knoxville with brain damage. He’s now sworn off stunts after his family was not a fan of this latest injury to the ol’ noggin, which is fair. But at least our most prestigious institutions are recognizing his sacrifice.
Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4.