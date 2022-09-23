There is a lot of early-to-mid 2000s CGI that did not age well. There are the wolves in Twilight: New Moon, the baby in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part—honestly, anything in any of the Twilight movies will do. Of course, CGI has aged well in some movies, but James Cameron was a little nervous about seeing Avatar back on the big screen.

Avatar might have come out in 2009, but the upcoming installment will hit theaters this December, over a decade after the first movie was released. Cameron recently told EW that he was unsure of how it would compare to the new movie. “I went into that screening worried that it was going to be a bit cringe-worthy relative to the new film, which looks pretty spectacular,” Cameron said after seeing the film again in theaters.