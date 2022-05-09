The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Teaser Trailer Was Worth The Wait

After a decade-long wait, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all-time is finally coming out. The first Avatar: The Way of Water teaser premiered before screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (along with numerous other Disney-adjacent trailers), and it’s now been released online. Say what you will about the “Dances with Wolves in space” plot, but Avatar was a dazzling, world-building spectacle, and Avatar: The Way of Water looks even more stunning. Will it make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open”? TBD, but prepare to get wet (not like that, come on).

Here’s the official plot summary:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which has a freaking stacked cast, including Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet (and, uh, also Sam Worthington), finally opens on December 16.