After tragic events like mass shootings, the Internet tends to bring out cringey responses from people, specifically people who often cause problems on the internet and just say things without thinking. Scott Adams, author of the popular and sometimes depressing Dilbert comics, is one of those people.

Adams took to his Twitter to comment on the Highland Park shooting, throwing out the idea that parents with “dangerous” teens have two options: to watch people die or kill their own kid. As expected, this did not go over well.

The Highland shooting and every Fentanyl overdose death among the young are teaching us the same lesson, and we refuse to learn it. It's difficult, but I'm qualified to give you this lesson (unfortunately). This won't be easy to read. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 6, 2022

Adams added a very upsetting update about how suffering is inevitable when it comes to teenagers: “If one more person hallucinates to me about some ‘program’ where teens are kidnapped and ‘fixed’ and returned to their happy parents, I might explode. No such thing exists. You have two options. Only two. No help is coming. Only death and suffering.”

One person, in particular, was outraged by Adams’ comments. Director James Gunn decided to put the author in his place. Gunn tweeted: “Hey Scott Adams: As someone who was himself a violent teenager addicted to drugs & entered recovery with the help & love of his family, as well as someone who has seen dozens of other young men stay sober & become fruitful members of society, these are not the only two options.”

Hey Scott Adams: As someone who was himself a violent teenager addicted to drugs & entered recovery with the help & love of his family, as well as someone who has seen dozens of other young men stay sober & become fruitful members of society, these are not the only two options. pic.twitter.com/AuR5zBXuIg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 6, 2022

Gunn has been open about his struggles with drugs and addiction in the past, noting that recovery is very possible, and there is not only death and suffering.

As many Twitter users pointed out, Adams is still mourning the death of his stepson, and hopefully, he takes some time off the internet to heal.