When it comes to unsubstantiated rumors about his DC Studios plans, James Gunn isn’t afraid to hop into fans’ replies and set the record straight on Twitter. He’s also not timid about defending his reputation, which was the case this week when a fan accused Gunn of being a “professional liar” following an unconfirmed rumor from Above The Line that Ben Affleck is in talks to direct the new Batman movie, The Brave and The Bold. The author of the piece even admitted that Affleck’s involvement is entirely speculative, but that didn’t stop fans from accusing Gunn of lying.

The DC Studios had previously said that he’s talked to Affleck about directing a film, but not the new Batman movie. Although, that situation could have changed, which isn’t a lie. Talks with Affleck may have started after Gunn revealed his DC Studios slate, and the writer/director defended his right to alter plans as needed.

“For years it’s been my commitment to the fans that I will never lie to them… and I never have,” Gunn responded to the fan who accused him of lying about Affleck’s involvement. “I’d be very curious about what it is you think I’ve lied about.”

“Not wanting to run DC, and not wanting to make a Superman film, for starters,” the fan fired back. Gunn dismantled his argument piece-by-piece.

“Neither of those were lies,” Gunn said. “I was offered Superman but did Squad instead. A few years later I saw how to tackle Superman & took it on. I didn’t want to be the sole CEO of DC, but when they came & offered it to me AND Peter I said yes because I could focus on the creative side.”

Gunn then got ahead of any more accusations of lying by pointing out that his plans aren’t set in stone, and he will have to make adjustments throughout his tenure as studio chief.