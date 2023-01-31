With James Gunn finally revealing the first chapter in his upcoming DC Universe slate, one of the surprising additions is a new movie titled The Brave and the Bold. According to Gunn, this film will introduce a new Batman to the DCU along with his son Damian Wayne who takes on the mantle of Robin in the comics.

What makes The Brave and the Bold an interesting inclusion is that, until now, there has been little talk of Gunn’s plans for Batman. The upcoming The Flash movie was supposed to wipe away Ben Affleck‘s Batman and replace him with Michael Keaton, but clearly that strategy is out the window as Gunn lays out his more connected universe as DC gets ready to go toe-to-toe with Marvel.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman,” said Gunn. “Of Bruce Wayne and also introduces our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch.” The movie will take inspiration from the now-classic Batman run written by Grant Morrison that introduced Batman to a son he never knew existed: a murderous tween raised by assassins. “It’s a very strange father-and-son story.”

In the comics, Damian Wayne is the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, daughter of the classic villian Ra’s al Ghul. However, his existence is a surprise to Batman who has the kid unceremoniously dropped on his doorstep by his mother. While attempting to take him under his wing, Batman quickly learns that Damian has other, more deadly plans for dishing out justice, and he’s arrogantly confident in his ability to do so. He’s also the rightful heir to the Batman mantle, and Damian’s future as The Dark Knight is foreboding to say the least.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)