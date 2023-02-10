Ever since James Gunn took the reins of DC Studios and announced his plan to drastically overhaul the DC Universe, some of Zack Snyder‘s more persistent fans have been circulating a hashtag demanding that Warner Bros. Discovery sell the Snyderverse to Netflix, so the director can finish his Justice League trilogy. (And maybe let Ben Affleck direct his version of The Batman.)

While Gunn has ignored the fan campaign over the past few months, he is on Twitter a lot, and clearly, grew tired of seeing it. The DC Studios chief responded to a fan pushing the Snyderverse hashtag by letting him know that neither Snyder nor Netflix are interested, so maybe let the whole thing go.

I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

“I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever,” Gunn tweeted. “Since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

Gunn took things even further by revealing that he has spoke to Snyder, who backs Gunn’s plans to overhaul the DC Universe. Gunn also reiterated that Snyder has moved on from the Justice League fiasco, and he’s having a blast with his burgeoning Rebel Moon plans at Netflix.

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

“He contacted me to express his support about my choices,” Gunn replied to a fan who was curious about Gunn and Snyder’s conversation. “He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now.”

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)