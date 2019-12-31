James Gunn’s committed to telling people as few details as possible about both The Suicide Squad (which will arrive on August 6, 2021) and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (which is due in 2022). That’s to be expected, given the inherent secrecy of both projects and the tendency for nerds to rampantly speculate (because it’s fun), but Gunn must have felt a little generous during this holiday time. So he took to his Instagram stories to answer questions from fans, who came away with a few gems about a late Guardians of the Galaxy character and the controversial outfits of one Harley Quinn.

Nope, Gunn did not address the death of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. There’s a reason for that: Gunn did not direct that movie, and right now, he’s only talking about a death in a film that he helmed, so that’s why he’s only providing insight into Michael Rooker’s Yondu, who died in Guardians 2. Via screencaps from ComicBook, Gunn answered a question about whether Yondu would return, and while he’s staying cryptic, it doesn’t sound good.

“Not to life no,” Gunn answered. “If a character dies in my films they will likely stay dead. I think stakes are important.”

Clearly (or unclearly), the “not to life” leaves the possibility of Star-Lord’s surrogate father returning in a flashback scene, so not all is lost, although it would be interesting to see whether Gunn decides to fully address whether Gamora could “return” in the same way. Not to mention the fact that a Gamora from another timeline existed in Endgame, so Zoe Saldana might be able to reprise her character as the Non-Asgardians of the Galaxy continue their adventures. Obviously, we don’t know more for awhile about either Yondu or Gamora’s ultimate fates, so it’s all as clear as cosmic mud.

As for Harley Quinn’s incendiary hotpants, Gunn was more concrete with his answer. “Will we see Harley Q in the same outfit as in previous films?” asked a fan. “Nope,” Gunn answered. We don’t know if this means that he’ll be using any of Harley’s Birds of Prey gear, but for now, at least we know she won’t be treated as cheek-baring eye candy in The Suicide Squad relaunch.