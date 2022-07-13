Jamie Lee Curtis is still kicking herself over making a pretty bad initial assumption about Ana de Armas when the two worked together on Knives Out. In a new interview with the veteran actress, who appeared in the breakout hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis revealed that she incorrectly thought de Armas was a Hollywood newcomer fresh from Cuba. However, de Armas had already appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs, along with working as an actress in Cuba for over a decade.

Via IndieWire:

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis explained. “I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

Curtis realized her mistake once she offered to introduce de Armas to her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, who de Armas already knew. She was also friends with Keanu Reeves and had plenty of “A-lister connections.” Fortunately, Curtis’ assumption didn’t stop the two from becoming close friends, and Curtis had nothing but praise for de Armas upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

“I dropped to the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” Curtis said. “Ana was completely gone. She was Marilyn.”

In case you’re not up on your Hollywood dynasties, Curtis’ father Tony Curtis appeared alongside Monroe in the classic film, Some Like It Hot, so the Halloween actress definitely knows a thing or two about the legendary starlet.

