Photos of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s daily strolls got me (and others) through the early months of the pandemic, but the Dunkin-aided experience wasn’t always a fun time for the Blonde actress. She called the media attention the couple received “horrible” in an interview with Elle, adding that it’s one of the reasons why she left Los Angeles.

“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she said. de Armas, who called Los Angeles the “city that keeps you anxious,” now lives in New York, the city that never sleeps, with her boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

He was a Raya boy (allegedly); she was a Tinder girl. It wasn’t meant to be.

de Armas also discussed what it’s like being an action movie star, with roles in No Time to Die (she’s the best part); The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans; and the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

“The truth is, I never thought I was going to be an action actor. It wasn’t my thing,” she said. “You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put the focus on. This is not where I’m the most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.” Not as much work as not killing snails, however.

Blonde comes out on September 23.