Jason Momoa, a gentle soul who has done very little wrong in his life, decided to take a souvenir from his latest family adventure film Slumberland — a tiny little pig. Even though it is a little unconventional, it makes sense with the movie’s theme, so let’s go with that!

Momoa took to Instagram to show off his new pet pig who he met on the set of the film. “This is why I can’t work with animals,” the actor said. “I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops.” Momoa has named his lil guy Manapua, which is really cute when you don’t think about the fact that Manapua is a traditional Hawaiian pork dish. It’s fine!

The actor stars in Slumberland, which follows a young girl who escapes into a dream world in order to spend time with her deceased father. Even though Manapua seems like a worthy companion, Momoa was unable to bring him to the movie’s premiere. He told ET, “Oh, he’s in Hawaii! He’s a wild boar, so I couldn’t bring him with me,” he explained, showing off his perfectly adequate substitute, a stuffed pig just like in the movie. “I think it would’ve been pretty gnarly, though.”

The Aquaman actor also decided that Manapua should get a little makeover. “We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you,” Momoa told the pig in an Instagram video, to which Momoa’s mother replied, “I think that’d be a little over the top since you just got him.” Momoa is historically very elaborate in every aspect of his life, so this isn’t surprising. “Well, mom, I’m kind of over the top,” the actor rightfully explained.

Summerland hits select theaters this weekend before premiering on Netflix on November 18th.

(Via Page Six)