While the rest of the world is wondering if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine in front of a full auditorium, Jason Momoa is over on Instagram trying to solve the plastic waste problem in America.

Momoa uploaded an Instagram video of him holding his signature long hair in his hands, before showing off the shaved sides of his head. “I’ve never even felt the wind right there,” he says, slightly terrified, as a buzzer continues to go at his head.

The Aquaman actor says that the move is to raise awareness for single-used plastics. “I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We’ve gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that sh*t. It goes into our land, goes into our ocean. Just seeing some things in our ocean is just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in our lives.” Momoa then showed off his own aluminum water bottle and encouraged his fans to consider alternatives to plastic bottles and utensils.

“Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha,” the caption reads. “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it.”

Momoa recently finished up filming the latest Fast and Furious installment, where he will presumably have his full head of hair. As for the future of Aquaman…maybe he can wear a wig.

(Via EW)