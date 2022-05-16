Jason Momoa recently went on a posting rampage for Earth Day, which included a parking lot shower (that message was best delivered shirtless), and has been busy shooting Fast X in Italy. He did, however, make time to head into Vatican City, where he visited the Sistine Chapel and posted some photos from within the landmark. Of course, photography is generally prohibited within the chapel (the damaging effects of flashes are real), and that led to some questioning remarks (and a bit of backlash) on the below posts (which both contained several photos apiece).

Momoa caught wind of what was up in his comments, and since he definitely understands the value of sacred places, the dude stepped up with an apology. Naturally, he decided to multitask and get an arm workout in while shirtless because, I don’t know, the flexing makes it hit home more? The caption notes his apology (as declared within the video, which is credited to Just Jared) and ends with “i love your culture and history. ITALY I F*CKING LOVE YOU ALL MY ALOHA J.”

“If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention,” Momoa said while feeling the burn. “I found people really wanted to take photos with me. I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologize.” He also noted that a “nice donation” was made to the Catholic Church, and one can’t hate on a guy for owning his mistake, especially with an “ALOHA J” at the end.