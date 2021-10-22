Jason Momoa Says There’s A Secret Message To His Son Hidden In ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa once described filming Dune as the most “beautiful” he’s ever felt on set, and now the actor is opening up even more about bringing the classic sci-fi epic to life with director Denis Villeneuve. In a new interview, Momoa delved into the fight training that was required for his role as Duncan Idaho. Granted, the actor is well-versed in big-budget action scenes thanks to his work on Aquaman, but the final battle in Dune required him to fight a massive amount of people. Yet despite the grueling fight preparation, Momoa revealed he tucked in a secret message to his son in the intricate fight. From a fun chat with IndieWire:

“We did a bunch of stuff like Kali,” which is a martial arts technique native to the Philippines. “I never really learned that. My son does that. There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signaling to my son. That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life.”

Momoa also revealed that when his agent called him to say Villeneuve specifically wanted him for the part, he had to literally race down from the top of a mountain to FaceTime the director, and it was worth the effort.

“Everyone was staring at me, and he had a whole book. It was this manifest. Pictures, everything. It was almost like he was pitching it to me, and I was taken aback,” Momoa said. “He asked if I would play Duncan. That’s never happened before.”

Dune is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

(Via IndieWire)