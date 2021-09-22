As Dune gets ready to drop into theaters and living rooms thanks to its day-and-date release, Jason Momoa has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showcasing his fight training for the role of Duncan Idaho. Narrated by Momoa, the video showcases the months of prep he went through to nail down Duncan’s distinctive fighting style. He also walked viewers through a brief description of his character, and the part he’ll play in the sprawling sci-fi epic:

Duncan Idaho is a legendary warrior, noble guardian of the House Atreides, the family he’s sworn to protect. He is the samurai, the frontline. He’s trusted by the Duke and sent to Arrakis to be an ambassador for the Fremen. At the root of it, he would do anything for Paul. He becomes this one man army standing between this extraordinary young man and the dark forces sent to wipe out his bloodline forever.

Of course, Momoa couldn’t help but crack a couple jokes throughout the training video. While getting ready to film a climactic fight scene, Momoa told the camera that he had just watched the Game of Thrones season finale the night before, so “this one’s for you, Khaleesi.”

While Momoa has become a versatile actor with no shortage of roles under his belt, he’s been particularly enthused about his work on Dune and revealed that he’s never felt more “beautiful” than when he was making the film. “I don’t ever want to go back to not being treated that [way]. I felt beautiful in this film,” Momoa told Variety last year. “It’s a very hard thing to say, but I felt very beautiful.”

Dune arrives in theaters and HBO Max on October 1.