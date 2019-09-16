Say what you will about the quality of Kevin Smith’s recent movies, but he must be a cool guy to work for, because Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has an impressive cast for a film that’s only getting a limited release. Outside of the titular duo, played by Jason Mewes and Smith, there’s also Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Fred Armisen, Rosario Dawson, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Jason Lee, Kate Micucci, and, in the clip above, Val Kilmer and Melissa Benoist. The Supergirl star plays stoner superhero Chronic in a Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie fight against Kilmer’s Bluntman — also Tommy Chong is there, because why not.

The footage is also the closest Kilmer has come to reprising his role as the Dark Knight since 1995’s Batman Forever, except instead of kryptonite grenades, like the Batfleck has in Dawn of Justice, he’s now packing indica grenades. An upgrade, tbh.

Here’s the official plot summary:

When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it again!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will play in theaters everywhere for two nights only, October 15 and October 17, although you can also hope to catch Mewes and Smith on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow‎.