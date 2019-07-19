SABAN

Last February, director Kevin Smith suffered a “massive” heart attack that nearly killed him. He has since recovered, though, and not only lost a ton of weight, but made another movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (check out the first trailer here). Still, despite his good fortune, Smith believed he was going to die in the hospital. “When I had the heart attack and I was on the table they were like, ‘You might die.’ I was actually okay with that,” he told Entertainment Weekly. He also shared his biggest regret when he thought he wasn’t going to make it.

“I was like, I’ve had a great life,” the filmmaker said. “The only regret I had was, Man, I wish I had gotten to make Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, because now the last movie I ever made was Yoga Hosers. F*ck!” Considering the performance of the Johnny Depp-starring, uh, “comedy” about Canadian Nazis and human sausages among critics (22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and at the box office ($38,784), you can understand Smith’s reaction. “But I did get to make Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” he continued, “and now I feel like, well, if this was it, if I never got to make another movie — or if the heart came back and was like, ‘Aha!’ and f*cking finally killed me — I’d be okay with this being the last movie.”

Smith called a Reboot a “scrapbook” of many of his most popular movies, including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. “I got to pull all my old toys out of the attic and play with them again,” he said. “It feels like a nice closing statement to my career, if that is it. It’s almost going to be a shame if I wind up living, and keep making more movies, because I’ll fuck it up again.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot opens on October 15.