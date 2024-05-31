Most people would jump at the chance to work with Tom Cruise due to his generous cake-giving nature, but Jeremy Renner is not most people: He literally defied death. But when it came to the sixth Mission Impossible film, Renner decided to sit the movie out, much to the surprise of fans. Who knows if he still got a coconut cake?

Renner portrayed intelligence analyst William Brandt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, but he didn’t return for the 2018 follow-up Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The actor recently revealed to Collider that he took a step back in order to spend time with his family. “Yeah. I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much,” he said, clearly still campaigning to remain on the cake list. “We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then,” he added.

Though he didn’t return for the most recent installments, Renner isn’t opposed to teaming up with Cruise again. “Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great,” he added. It’s almost as great as a certain slice of cake.

While the next Mission Impossible flick is still in the works, Renner’s next venture will be appearing in the Knives Out universe as someone other than a bottle of hot sauce. He will appear in the third installment of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery franchise alongside Daniel Craig, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and others. Hopefully Rian Johnson has learned how to bake a cake.

