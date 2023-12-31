Jeremy Renner’s 2023 got off to an inauspicious start. This time last year, the Marvel actor was the victim of a freak accident involving a snow plow that ran over him, breaking more than 30 bones. He fought through it, though, and has been on the road to recover ever since. He’s doing so well that, on the near-anniversary of the incident, he paid a visit to the hospital where his life was saved.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza]!!!!” Renner wrote in an Instagram post. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital. Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.”

Renner also thanked “this community” for “keeping me here,” saying he is “forever in your debt with gratitude.”

Last New Year’s Day, Renner attempted to move a snow plow that was stuck in the snow. Instead it got loose, rolling over him with the full force of its near seven tons. He was quickly transported to a hospital in nearby Reno, where he documented hi rehabilitation. Nearly a year later, he’s returning to work, ready for a new season of his Taylor Sheridan show Mayor of Kingstown.

(Via HuffPost)