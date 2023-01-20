Not many things are certain in this life, but there are a few things that are always consistent: 1) everyone will eventually die and 2) the legend of Tom Cruise‘s infamous Christmas cake will continue to be told for generations to come, long after civilization has crumbled to nothingness. For a $100 cake, it should be life-altering, anyway.

Everybody loves this cake that Cruise has been gifting his famous peers for years including the likes of Henry Cavill, Kristen Dunst, and 300 crew members from Top Gun. You know, a very normal and adequate amount of cake. The kicker is that Cruise himself hasn’t even tried the cake, but he has already got all of his famous friends hooked on it, so he can’t stop now.

One of Cruise’s cake recipients includes Tom Hanks, who loves it so much he wants it to be the last thing he ever eats, which sounds both delicious and morbid. Hanks created his last meal for Mythical Kitchen, which included french toast, an In-N-Out burger, diet Dr. Pepper and, finally, the infamous Cruise Coconut Cake.

“This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year,” Hanks told the host while digging in. “I don’t order it, it arrives as a gift at Christmas. I don’t want you to go berserk, but I’m going to drop a name now,” the actor said before revealing that the cake is actually a gift from Cruise. The host went a little berserk.

“Not everybody gets this white chocolate coconut bundt cake,” Hanks said. On an unrelated note, you can order the white chocolate coconut bundt cake here.

Hanks then admitted that he likes to share it with his friends and family, though they can never quite make it last forever. “Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices. It’s a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake.” You might not ever run out of it, but it can easily be destroyed, so please proceed with caution if you ever find yourself on the receiving end of a Cruise Cake.

(Via People)