Pop culture is full of killer Santas. There’s the ax-wielding Santa from Silent Night, Deadly Night, Robot Santa Claus from Futurama, Ian McShane’s murder Santa from American Horror Story, and now, David Harbour‘s Santa in Violent Night.

The Tommy Wirkola-directed comedy-action film from 87North Productions (the team behind Nobody and Bullet Train) stars the svelte Stranger Things actor as St. Nick, who protects a wealthy family, including The Righteous Gemstones great Edi Patterson, from a group of mercenaries. “What do you do to the naughty ones?” a little girl asks Santa in the trailer above. “I give them a lump of coal,” he replies before appearing to shove a grenade up a bad guy’s, uh, behind. The night Santa went crazy, indeed.

Violent Night is like if Die Hard starred Santa. It’s kind of a cosmic gumbo.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Violent Night, which also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, and Beverly D’Angelo, opens on December 2.