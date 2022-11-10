The countdown to a John Wick 4 trailer is finally over. Thursday brought the first extended look at the next chapter in the favorite action movie franchise of both dog and horse enthusiasts, and while only the latter appeared in the preview, there was plenty to like all around.

The Keanu Reeves-led franchise has steadily expanded into an extended universe of sorts in the coming years, with a Continental-based TV show in the works and another prequel — an Ana de Armas-anchored Ballerina — set to feature the high-stakes assassin universe of Wick lore. That’s great news for fans, as the franchise has featured some outstanding action sequences with some very talented people.

Reaction to the trailer was almost universally positive, as was news that the film would hit theaters on March 24. There were some very meme-worthy screenshots in the trailer, for sure.

the dog at thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/jEp86Ww11k — largest rodent (@capybaroness) November 10, 2022

But mostly people were just excited that everyone’s favorite assassin is back in action.

I am pathologically excited for this movie https://t.co/oOtlRPL35U — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 10, 2022

The big reveal in the trailer was the general plot of John Wick 4, in which the titular character sets up a battle for freedom from the assassin game. But perhaps the biggest reaction to what we saw was a bit of casting news: Donnie Yen, the Hong Kong action star and anchor of the Ip Man franchise.

Literally yelped out loud when the Donnie Yen fight showed up at the end let’s gooooo https://t.co/AWdkAA8Gko — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) November 10, 2022

mannnn this John Wick Chapter 4 trailer is incredible! This film is definitely the beginning of the end of the franchise but in a serious meaningful way. Really happy to see Donnie Yen getting a chance to act as a villain and not be relegated to just being a good Martial Artist pic.twitter.com/Qf20B50KBa — AVar Stunts (@kickassvargas) November 10, 2022

WE GOT A FULL TRAILER, Y’ALL!!!

John Wick doing his thing, Keanu kicking ass…

We got Donnie Yen, blazingly fast with his sword, AND some sweet fucking blade work with him matched against Hiroyuki Sanada!!!

BRUH…

So much greatness on the way…

pic.twitter.com/Pf0u2DrjG1 — Echo of the 80s B-Movie Age (@EchoLeeNumber2) November 10, 2022

donnie yen fighting john wick with a sword and a blammer 🥹. we really here y’all https://t.co/ltAUR6p9cQ — aaron. (@ayroned) November 10, 2022

You only have to show me the beginning of a fight with Donnie Yen and you have me https://t.co/8jL3zjxV4t — TTV's Tick (@TheTickMS) November 10, 2022

My sexuality is Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen sitting in a church together #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/7YvXeJZ2By — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 10, 2022

As Collider reported on Thursday, Yen will also square off against another legend, Hiroyuki Sanada, in the film. That alone has plenty of folks excited, and hopefully the trailer’s bullets-deflected-by-swords sequence will be enough to get fans through the long winter to come before John Wick 4 hits theaters.